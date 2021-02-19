WATCH: His Daughter Is Ill, He Asked HaRav Chaim & Composed A Song

A heartbroken father with a 16-year-old daughter ill with cancer visited the home of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievesky several months ago seeking a bracha.

The father asked HaRav Chaim what he should be mechazeik in for the refuah of his daughter. HaRav Chaim responded: “Be mechazeik in brachos and be mechazeik the tzibur in brachos.”

The father began delivering shiurim on brachos, arranging “brachos campaigns’ in Talmudei Torah, yeshivos, and high schools, and setting up a chizuk brachos hotline.

Those considerable efforts weren’t enough for him and he decided that the public was also in need of an uplifting and happy way to be mechazik in brachos, especially during the dark days of the pandemic. He decided to write a song on brachos.

He had the song “Meah Brachos” professionally composed and arranged, with Aryeh’le Samet singing the moving song.

On the very day that the song was recorded for the final time, the father called the studio from the hospital. “I’m here now,” he said, his voice breaking. “I’m holding Gitty’s last x-ray. You won’t believe it but the growth is beginning to decrease, b’chasdei Hashem.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Gitta Feiga bas Rivka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

