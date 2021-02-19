Israel: At Least 164 Medical Workers Who Declined Vaccine Contract COVID

At least 164 doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals in Israel contracted the coronavirus after refusing the vaccine, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

A total of 66 medical professionals at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan contracted the virus, 18 at both Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem and Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Haifa, 17 at the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, and 13 at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The report stated that only 70-90% of medical professionals in Israel were vaccinated, with doctors more likely than nurses to take the jab.

The government is pushing legislation to make vaccination mandatory for medical workers and other workers who come into contact with the public. Those who refuse to be vaccinated will have to be tested for the coronavirus every 48 hours, at their own expense.

Also, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a bill on Wednesday that will allow the Health Ministry to transfer information on unvaccinated Israelis to the Education Ministry and local authorities.

