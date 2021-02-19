Israel: January Was The Deadliest Month In 20 Years

More Israelis died in January 2021 than in any month for the past 20 years, according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Wednesday.

A total of 5,233 Israelis died this past January, of whom 1,459 died of the coronavirus, the highest death toll in one month since the start of the pandemic. A total of 26.6% of all coronavirus fatalities (which reached 5,473 on Thursday) since the start of the pandemic was confirmed in January.

January 24 was the deadliest day, with 79 virus deaths in one day.

On the other hand, the number of non-coronavirus deaths in January was 3,774, one of the lowest numbers in 20 years, an apparent result of the lockdown and health regulations such as social distancing and wearing masks, which drastically reduced illnesses such as the flu.

An average of 4,376.3 Israelis died during the month of January in the years between 2000 and 2020.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)