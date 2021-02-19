Pfizer Vaccine 95% Effective, 1/1,000 Chance To Catch Virus, Israeli HMO Says

Israeli HMO Maccabi Healthcare Services announced on Wednesday that the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective, precisely the rate reported by Pfizer in its clinical trials.

Maccabi stated that out of a trial group of 602,000 people who were vaccinated, only 608 contracted the coronavirus, equivalent to one in a thousand.

In contrast, out of a control group of 528,000 Israelis with similar backgrounds who weren’t vaccinated, 20,621 contracted the virus.

Maccabi doctors believe that even those vaccinated who did contract the virus were less seriously ill due to the vaccine, with the majority reporting only mild symptoms. Some, 21 were hospitalized, 11 with mild symptoms, three with moderate symptoms, and seven with severe symptoms. None died from the virus.

“By comparing the proportion of new cases between the vaccinated and yet-to-be vaccinated groups, efficacy of the vaccine in Israel is currently estimated at 95%, seven or more days after receiving the second dose,” Maccabi stated. “The efficacy is consistent with the efficacy reported in the trial conducted by Pfizer.”

Dr. Anat Ekka Zohar, a senior member of the Maccabi research team, said that “the data proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is the most effective way to defeat the pandemic.”

