Israel Reinstates Mandatory Quarantine In State-Run Hotels

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet reinstated the requirement for Israeli arriving in Israel to quarantine in state-run hotels until March 9, The move comes less than 24 hours after the regulation expired.

The measure still needs the approval of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

Returning Israelis will be required to quarantine in hotels for ten days if they agree to be tested twice for the coronavirus during that time, and 14 days if they don’t agree to be tested.

Israelis who have a “green passport,” documenting that they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus, will still be required to present negative coronavirus tests before boarding the plane to Israel and upon arrival but will not be required to quarantine.

Exemptions to the quarantine hotel requirement will be evaluated on an individual basis by a Health Ministry committee at Ben Gurion Airport.

The decision follows the revocation of the requirement for returning Israelis to quarantine in state-run hotels by the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday. In response, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein made a decision to reduce the number of people allowed into Israel each day from 2,000 to 200.

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, who publicly opposed the hotel quarantine requirement, agreed to reinstate it on a temporary basis after Netanyahu promised him he will search for an alternative solution to hotels in the near future. Asher has demanded that the government find a better way of monitoring travelers so they can quarantine at home.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash has stated that between December 2020 and January 2021, 1,701 coronavirus carriers entered Israel, infecting 2,683 Israelis, ultimately leading to 4,384 coronavirus cases.

