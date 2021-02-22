Israel To Allow Only 200 People A Day To Enter Country

A decision was made on Monday to reduce the number of people allowed into Israel each day from 2,000 to 200, following a meeting of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

Only “urgent humanitarian cases” will be approved for entry. The new quota will go into effect next week and will be implemented until quarantine in hotels is restored or another solution is found.

The decision comes in response to the revocation of the requirement for returning Israelis to quarantine in state-run hotels, which was knocked down on Sunday by the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch on Sunday slammed the committee’s decision to end the hotel quarantine requirement. “The decision to close hotels opens a gateway for mutations to enter,” Kisch said.

