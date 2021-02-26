Israel, US To Resume Working Group On Iran, Report Says

The Biden administration and Israel will reconvene a strategic working group on Iran and will be holding talks in the coming days, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The talks, which will focus on intelligence reports on Iran’s nuclear program, are intended to prevent a public standoff on the Biden administration’s stance on rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.

The talks will be held via a strategic working group established under Obama after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US in 2009. During the first phone call of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat in January, Sullivan proposed resuming the working group.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu held a meeting with top Israeli officials regarding the situation with Iran, and one of the decisions reached at the meeting was to accept Sullivan’s proposal to resume the working group.

Israel’s top priority in the first meeting, which will be held via videoconference, is to ensure that the latest Israeli intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program aligns with US intelligence.

