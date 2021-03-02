4 Israeli Children In Critical Condition Due To COVID

There are four Israeli children in critical condition with the coronavirus, according to Health Ministry data.

There are also six pregnant women in critical condition.

There are a total of 38 babies under the age of one who are hospitalized due to the virus, one of whom is in serious condition, and 48 hospitalized pregnant women.

Although the infection rate and the number of seriously ill patients in the country continue to decline, the reproduction number has been slowly rising in recent days, standing at 1 on Monday.

There are currently 742 seriously ill virus patients, of whom 232 are ventilated. The death rate has risen to 5,758.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)