Israel: 444 Cases Of South African Variant, Los Angeles Variant Spreading

For the first time in Israel, a case of the Los Angeles variant was discovered in an Israeli who hadn’t been in California or in contact with someone who traveled abroad, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry also reported that there are 444 cases of the South African virus variant in the country.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel is currently in negotiations with Pfizer and Moderna to purchase vaccines that are effective against the new variants.

Netanyahu added that Israel is planning to establish a vaccine factory in Israel and that if he’s re-elected as prime minister, his “primary mission will be to bring 36 million more vaccines over the next year.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)