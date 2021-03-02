Israel: 444 Cases Of South African Variant, Los Angeles Variant Spreading

In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in San Jose, Calif. California reported 669 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest daily death count, on Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 and the nation's most populous county announced it had detected its first case of a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus. Public health authorities in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

For the first time in Israel, a case of the Los Angeles variant was discovered in an Israeli who hadn’t been in California or in contact with someone who traveled abroad, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry also reported that there are 444 cases of the South African virus variant in the country.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel is currently in negotiations with Pfizer and Moderna to purchase vaccines that are effective against the new variants.

Netanyahu added that Israel is planning to establish a vaccine factory in Israel and that if he’s re-elected as prime minister, his “primary mission will be to bring 36 million more vaccines over the next year.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)