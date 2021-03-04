Israeli Health Official Warns Of Rise In Young Seriously Ill Chareidi Patients

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division, warned about a rise in seriously ill young coronavirus patients in the Chareidi sector, Kikar H’Shabbos reported on Thursday.

Dr. Alroy Preis’s warning comes on the background of a lower vaccination rate in the Chareidi sector than that of the general population.

“We would very much like to see an increase in the vaccination rate in the Chareidi sector,” Alroy-Preis said. “Twenty percent of Chareidim aged 50 and older still haven’t been vaccinated, in comparison to 5-6% of those above 50 in the general population. I’m very nervous about them and I’m calling for everyone to get vaccinated, including young people.”

“We’re currently seeing a rise in seriously ill Chareidi patients aged 17-39, in contrast to the beginning of December, where there were almost no seriously ill patients of that age,” she added.

Alroy-Preis also emphasized the importance of pregnant women being vaccinated. “Everyone is aware of the painful story of the woman who died at only 32. It’s a heart-breaking incident because it could have been prevented.”

According to a tweet on Thursday by Prof. Eran Segal, who developed Weizmann Institute’s prediction model for the spread of COVID-19 in Israel, 72% of Chareidim over age 16 were either vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose or have recovered from the coronavirus.

Israel: % of people above the age of 16 who were either infected or vaccinated with at least one dose: Non-Haredi jews: 87% (!)

Haredi jews: 72%

Arabs: 64% — Eran Segal (@segal_eran) March 4, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)