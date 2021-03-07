ISRAEL REOPENS: Restaurants, Event Halls, Hotels, Airport

Israel entered its third and final phase of the easing of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.

Restaurants, event halls, sports events, and hotels reopened to the public. Seventh to tenth graders returned to their classrooms for the first time in about a year in locales with low to medium infection rates.

Event halls and hotel dining rooms can operate at up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 300 participants with green passports. Restaurants can operate at up to 75% capacity with a limit of 100 patrons. Indoor seating will be available only to those with green passports.

Shuls can operate at up to 50% capacity for green passport holders, with gatherings of up to 500 people.

Gatherings at sports and cultural events can host up to 500 people indoors and up to 750 people outdoors. Stadiums with over 10,000 seats can hold gatherings of up to 1,000 people indoors and 1,500 outdoors.

Businesses and public institutions will no longer be required to carry out temperature screening at their entrances.

Up to 1,000 incoming passengers are allowed to enter Ben-Gurion Airport each day. The number is expected to rise to 3,000 later this week.

Sadly, only 6,000 restaurants, out of the 14,000 that were open before the pandemic began, opened their doors on Sunday, Channel 12 News reported.

