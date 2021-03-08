Arab Terrorist Tries To Murder Woman In Home, Is Neutralized

An Arab woman armed with a knife infiltrated the Sde Efraim farm in Binyamin on Monday morning and attempted to stab the farm owner’s wife.

Residents of the farm managed to overpower the woman and no Israelis were injured. IDF forces arrived at the scene and detained the woman.

The stabbing attempt follows another one only hours earlier on Sunday night when IDF soldiers detained a suspect northeast of Shechem and the suspect attempted to stab one of the soldiers.

An IDF commander present at the scene shot the suspect and neutralized him. The soldier was lightly wounded on his hand and was treated on the scene.

The attack on the Sde Efraim farm is the second attack in just over a month. On February 5, an Arab terrorist attempted to infiltrate a house on the farm in the middle of the night but was spotted by a guard, who neutralized him. No Israelis were injured in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)