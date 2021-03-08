BREAKING: NY State Lawmakers Announce Impeachment Resolution Against Governor Cuomo

Republican state lawmakers announced an impeachment resolution against Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday afternoon.

The resolution was announced by Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay and other members of the Assembly Republican Conference.

Barclay said the Republican conference feels it’s time to move forward on impeachment in the face of multiple accusations of harassment against the governor and a federal investigation into the state’s undercounting of nursing home deaths.

The resolution would have to be supported by the Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to come to a vote. If passed by the Assembly, it would then go to the State Senate.

Speaker Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have not announced support for impeaching the governor, however, issued statements on Sunday evening pressuring him to resign.

Cuomo has said repeatedly that he will not resign.

(AP)