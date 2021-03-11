Nearly 14,000 Students and 1,200 Teachers Have Covid-19 In Israel

Israel’s Education Ministry updated its statistics on Wednesday, regarding how many students and teachers in the education system have contracted Covid-19. The statistics include children in daycares, kindergartens, special needs students, and students in regular schools.

Among the 534,507 children in kindergartens and daycares that are overseen by the ministry, some 3,057 currently have the Covid-19 virus.

Among the 1,073,769 students in primary schools, including Talmudei Torah, some 6,739 students currently have the virus.

In Junior-high and high schools, of the 809,808 students, 4,125 have the virus.

Among the 54,493 students in special education programs, including in daycares and kindergartens, some 383 have the virus.

When all the students are included, some 13,948 students currently have the covid-19 virus. The report also stated that 1,212 teachers and education workers have the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)