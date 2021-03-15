Syrians Asked Kiryat Sefer Woman Who Crossed Border To Lead Them To IDF Soldiers

Syrian interrogators requested that the Kiryat Sefer woman who crossed the border into Syria last month lead them to an IDF outpost in order to capture Israeli soldiers but she refused, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The woman was imprisoned in a Damascus jail and held for 16 days.

The Nazareth Magistrate’s Court filed an indictment against the 25-year-old woman a week ago but a gag order was placed on the details. The court lifted the order on some of the details on Motzei Shabbos, allowed part of the indictment to be published.

The woman decided to cross into Syria in January and did research online on which village was closest to the border. The indictment stated that “the defendant decided to cross the border and move to Syria for a period of time. She understood that it was possible she would be interrogated by the Syrians and even die, and nevertheless decided to do so.”

On January 31, she traveled to Kiryat Shmona, near the border, and from there she traveled by bus to the Israeli Druze town of Majdal Shams. On February 2, she left Majdal Shams by foot after dark, crossing the border and walking in the direction of the Syrian village of Hader.

When she arrived at the village, she was surrounded by a group of Syrians, two of whom took her to the local police station. She was detained, interrogated, and then imprisoned in Damascus.

She was interrogated several more times while imprisoned and described in detail to her interrogators how she crossed the border. The interrogators asked her to trace her route back to Israel, leading Syrian soldiers to an IDF outpost so they could attack Israeli soldiers. She refused, saying she was not interested in anyone being killed.

The interrogators responded that they would only capture the soldiers alive without killing them but she again refused their request.

The Syrians transferred her to Russian custody on February 19. Israeli eventually secured her release via a Russian-mediated deal with Syria.

The report noted that the woman is believed to be troubled and her interrogation was carried out in a gentle manner. She told Israeli investigators: “I was seeking an adventure. I didn’t plan on meeting anyone specific. For me, Syria was just another destination for a trip.”

