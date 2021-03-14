Good News: Dramatic Improvement In Condition Of 3 Israeli New Mothers

After weeks of a life and death battle, the condition of three new mothers hospitalized in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah after contracting the coronavirus has considerably improved.

The three women had all been in critical condition after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant. Their babies were delivered by emergency C-section and they were ventilated and attached to ECMO machines.

Their condition has improved dramatically and they have been removed from their respirators and ECMO machines and transferred from the ICU to an internal ward. In the coming days, they will be transferred to a rehabilitation center, from where they will eventually return home.

One of the babies has been released from the hospital and the other two are still hospitalized at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center.

One woman is a 33-year-old from Jerusalem who was hospitalized in her 31st week of pregnancy in critical condition two months ago. A second woman is a 35-year-old who was transferred from Laniado Hospital in critical condition during her 31st week of pregnancy, and the third woman is a 40-year-old who contracted the virus during her 28th week of pregnancy.

“There are the emotional moments which are the reward for our work,” said Dr. Ilya Kagan, the director of the coronavirus ICU unit at Beilinson. “Our nights turned into days caring for these women as we ceaselessly fought for their lives. We didn’t allow the moments of despair to win over us.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)