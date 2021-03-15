Miracle On The Ayalon Highway: 24-Year-Old Man Survives Freak Accident That Should Have Killed Him

Jonathan Deri, a 24-year-old student from Tel Aviv was driving his car on the Ayalon Highway when a metallic cylinder comprised of construction rebars fell from a crane and crashed onto his windshield. Miraculously, in an event that should have easily claimed his life, Jonathan walked away with only light injuries to his limbs. “He can certainly ‘bench gomel’ after this incident”, read an article about the incident that was published on the Kikar HaShabbat news site.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, as Deri was making his way to the post office. “I was driving my car, when all of a sudden I heard a tremendous boom. A cylinder weighing 15 tons fell from a crane and landed on my front windshield. I am only here because of a miracle,” Deri said from his hospital room in Ichilov. “I haven’t yet digested what took place. I should have died. This is a day for which I need to recite the Gomel bracha.”

United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Ambulance teams responded to the incident and were shocked to see that Deri survived. “This was truly a miracle,” said Eitan Gavra an EMT with Magen David Adom. “The car, which was traveling at high speeds on the Highway, was struck by a cylinder that fell off of a crane and crashed into the front part of the car. The driver, who only suffered injuries to his limbs, walked away from the incident fully conscious.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)