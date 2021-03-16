Emotional Day For Tel Aviv Hospital As It Closes Its Last COVID Ward

Only three months after the start of Israel’s vaccination campaign, when Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv had six full coronavirus wards, including two intensive care units, the hospital closed its last virus ward on Monday.

The remaining 18 coronavirus patients (none of whom were fully vaccinated before contracting the virus) will be transferred to designated areas within the Internal ICU Unit and the ECMO department in the general ICU.

The underground coronavirus ward at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, which opened at the end of September, is also closing. The remaining 20 patients will be transferred to the coronavirus wards within the hospital.

מתחילים לראות את הסוף? ברמב"ם ייסגר מחר בית החולים התת קרקעי לחולי קורונה, שנפתח סמוך ליום כיפור. מספר החולים, עמד בימים האחרונים על כ-20 בלבד. החולים שנותרו יועברו מחר בחזרה למחלקות הקורונה המקוריות, שנפתחו לפני כשנה בבניין מאייר בבית החולים@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/MLKybC5aSJ — אחיה ראבד (@AhiyaRaved) March 15, 2021

באיכילוב נסגרה מחלקת הקורונה האחרונה שלושה חודשים אחרי תחילת מבצע החיסונים שנפתחה עם 6 מחלקות קורונה מתוכם 2 מחלקות טיפול נמרץ, 18 החולים האחרונים שנשארו באשפוז יעברו לאשפוז במתחם ייעודי בתוך המחלקה לטיפול נמרץ פנימי ובמתחם האקמו במחלקה לטיפול נמרץ כללי. צאו להתחסן@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/tCGwezyHbZ — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) March 15, 2021

Israel’s Health Ministry reported 1,339 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with tests showing a positivity rate of 2.4%. There are currently 622 seriously ill patients, of whom 211 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 6,018.

Israel’s reproduction or R number continues to decline, standing at 0.76 on Monday. The Chareidi sector currently has the lowest R number at 0.69, the general sector is at 0.77, and the Arab sector has the highest number at 0.85.

