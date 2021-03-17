Israel Can Reach Herd Immunity If 7M Are Vaccinated, Virus Czar Says

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Monday that Israel could reach herd immunity when at least seven million Israelis are vaccinated.

“That means children will also need to be vaccinated,” Ash told Ynet. “I hope that will happen in the summer [for children above age 12]. We’re waiting for the results of Pfizer’s research on the subject.”

Currently, there are almost 5.2 million Israelis who are vaccinated, about 55% of the total population, of whom 4.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Children under age 16, who cannot yet be vaccinated, comprise about 30% of Israel’s general population [20% of whom are above age 12], and about 50% of the Chareidi population in Israel.

There are also about one million Israelis over age 16 who have chosen not to get vaccinated, many of them from the Arab sector, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

Ash also told Ynet that all heath restrictions could be lifted by the summer if the downward trend in the infection rate continues.

“Chagim this year will be safer due to the number of vaccinated people,” Ash said. “Israelis will be able to celebrate [Pesach] with their families – up to 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.”

