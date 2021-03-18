Laser Beam Hits Cockpit Of Tel Aviv-Bound Flight, Blinding Pilot

Virgin Atlantic flight return to Heathrow Airport after being hit by a laser beam. (Airport Webcams Twitter, Screenshot)

A Virgin Atlantic flight that departed London to Tel Aviv on Monday night was forced to turn back 20 minutes after takeoff when a laser beam hit the cockpit, temporarily blinding the pilot.

The plane landed safely at Heathrow Aiport and the passengers were given overnight accommodations in local hotels prior to a later flight.

A statement from a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said that the flight “returned to Heathrow after take-off due to a laser beam incident upon departure. The safety and security of our people and our customers is paramount and this was a precautionary step taken by the operating crew.”

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience caused. All customers were offered overnight accommodation and we are working hard to ensure they are able to continue their journeys as soon as possible.”

“As is standard procedure for a laser incident, we swiftly notified the police and remain in close contact with them and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)