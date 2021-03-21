Watch: Miami Imam Blasts Arab Deals With ‘Descendants Of Pigs And Apes’

In a sermon last week in Miami, imam Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi slammed Arab states who consider peace and normalization with Jews, whom he referred to as “the offspring of apes and pigs” and responsible for worldwide corruption.

Kablawi’s speech at the North Miami Islamic Center was posted on its Facebook page. It was translated and publicized by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“Some people talk about peace and normalization and say that these are good people,” Kablawi, who is an immigrant from Jordan, decried. “Are you crazy? You are fools, that is what you are.”

“You sold your religion, your people, your creed, your nations, and your nationalism, and you stand for nothing, because you are losers. You have nothing to stand up for, so you seek your honor from others… Who do you go to? The brothers of the apes and pigs. Huh? The offspring of pigs and apes – that’s who you seek you honor from?”

“Criminals — [those] people are criminals. There is no corruption in the world that the [Jews] are not behind. [You should] know it for a fact.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)