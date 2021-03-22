Elections: Drones, Voting Booths At Ben-Gurion, & 100s Of Booths For Carriers & Quarantined

The Central Elections Committee will deploy drones to monitor lines at polling stations to thwart overcrowding, Central Elections Committee head Orly Ades said last week.

The committee is sending shuttles to transport virus carriers and those in quarantine to the hundreds of special polling stations being set up for them. A total of 349 polling stations are being set up for coronavirus patients and 409 stations for those in quarantine.

Some of the locations where the polling stations will be established are Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, Ramat Gan Stadium and Netanya Stadium, Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv, as well as many parking lots, including the Beit Dagan Cemetery parking lot, according to a Ynet report. About 547 polling stations will also be set up at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In addition, in a first in Israeli history, four polling stations will be set up at Ben-Gurion Airport for returning Israelis to vote before traveling home to enter quarantine.

A total of 13,035 polling stations will be established across Israel. The votes will be counted at the Knesset and in tents in the Knesset’s parking lots and balconies.

About 20,000 police officers will be deployed across the country on Election Day.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)