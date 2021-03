The following appeared in this weeks Flatbush Jewish Journal: This week marks a full year since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a long sad year since our infamous cover featuring close to 20 niftarim in one tragic week.

It has been a year highlighted by the epic loss of thousands of acheinu b’nei Yisroel, whom we dare not forget. This is why the FJJ has chosen to pay a pictorial tribute to them in this week’s issue – to remember the faces and souls that were tragically taken from us.

