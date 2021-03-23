GEDOLIM VOTE! HaRav Edelstein Walks By Foot To Poll, HaRav Shalom Cohen Wrapped In Tallis & Tefillin

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein (screenshot); HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky (Photo: Shuki Lehrer)

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein went by foot on Tuesday morning to the polling station to vote for Yahadus HaTorah in Israel’s elections.

HaRav Edelstein is makpid to walk to the polling station by foot, saying that it’s part of kiyum hamitzva, although it’s a considerable distance of almost half a kilometer (.3 miles) for the elderly Rosh Yeshivah.

HaRav Edelstein’s talmidim accompanied him with spirited singing.

An entourage of cars accompanied HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky as he voted at a polling station at a high school near his home.

Photo: Shuki Lehrer
Photo: Shuki Lehrer

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas began Election Day by reciting Tehillim and then went to the voting station in Ramot wrapped in tallis and tefillin to emphasize the importance of voting.

Chacham Shalom Cohen (Photo: Yaakov Cohen)
Chacham Shalom Cohen (Photo: Yaakov Cohen)

Below, HaRav Cohen is seen giving a bracha to a policewoman.

Below are photos of members of the Motetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani and HaRav Dovid Yosef on the way to the polling station.

