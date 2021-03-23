GEDOLIM VOTE! HaRav Edelstein Walks By Foot To Poll, HaRav Shalom Cohen Wrapped In Tallis & Tefillin

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein went by foot on Tuesday morning to the polling station to vote for Yahadus HaTorah in Israel’s elections.

HaRav Edelstein is makpid to walk to the polling station by foot, saying that it’s part of kiyum hamitzva, although it’s a considerable distance of almost half a kilometer (.3 miles) for the elderly Rosh Yeshivah.

HaRav Edelstein’s talmidim accompanied him with spirited singing.

הרב אדלשטיין בן ה-97 צועד רגלית חצי ק”מ לקלפי, הבוקר בבני ברק. נחישות מה היא pic.twitter.com/N1woMJuQ18 — עקיבא ווייס Akiva Weisz (@AkivaWeisz) March 23, 2021

מהרגעים המרגשים של יום הבחירות: נשיא מועצת גדולי התורה, הרב גרשון אדלשטיין, בן 97, יוצא להצביע pic.twitter.com/rwnYGkLtWo — יקי אדמקר (@YakiAdamker) March 23, 2021

An entourage of cars accompanied HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky as he voted at a polling station at a high school near his home.

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas began Election Day by reciting Tehillim and then went to the voting station in Ramot wrapped in tallis and tefillin to emphasize the importance of voting.

מרן ראש הישיבה חכם שלום כהן בברכה לכל מצביעי ש"ס, לאחר תפילת שחרית וקריאת פרקי תהילים. "הכל רק לכבודו יתברך, כל המצביעים לתנועת ש"ס שהיא תנועת התורה ה' ימלא משאלות ליבם ויזכו לנחת דקדושה" pic.twitter.com/QqElhXyLTN — Shimon Liberty שמעון ליברטי (@shimonliberty) March 23, 2021

Below, HaRav Cohen is seen giving a bracha to a policewoman.

תמונה מרגשת: נשיא מועצת חכמי התורה חכם שלום כהן מברך שוטרת לאחר ההצבעה בקלפי pic.twitter.com/0N1XqIVjrZ — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) March 23, 2021

Below are photos of members of the Motetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani and HaRav Dovid Yosef on the way to the polling station.

חבר מועצת חכמי התורה הגר"ש בעדני שליט"א בהצבעה הבוקר. pic.twitter.com/Izl8xzqXlt — איתי גדסי (@itayg1) March 23, 2021

