Rome: Man Stabbed For Protesting Anti-Semitic Rant

A delivery man in Rome was stabbed after insisting that a fellow delivery man end his anti-Semitic rant over the weekend, JTA reported.

The victim was lightly injured and required medical treatment for cuts on his face.

The two delivery men were waiting for orders of McDonald’s in Piazza dei Re di Roma square and the attacker, a Deliveroo employee, began ranting against Jews.

When the victim, an employee of Just Eat service, expressed opposition to his harsh rhetoric, the attacker took out a knife and assaulted him.

The attacker then fled the scene. Police are searching for him for alleged assault based on racist motives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)