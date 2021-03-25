UK Jews Banned From Holding Family Sedarim For 2nd Consecutive Year

UK Jews will not be legally allowed to celebrate Pesach Sedarim with extended family members this year, the second year in a row that Pesach will be celebrated during a lockdown.

“It’s very painful for us,” Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis told the PA news agency. “It is very difficult.”

People will be celebrating “in a pretty lonely way” for the second year in a row, Rabbi Mervis said.

“But we respect the regulations that are given to us and preservation of life must be the top priority, and always acting in a legal way, respecting the Government’s wishes. This is our top priority.”

Lockdown restrictions in the UK will begin to be lifted on March 29, the second day of Pesach, with two families or a group of six allowed to congregate outdoors.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)