COVID-19 Is 6 Times Deadlier Than The Flu, Study Shows

A recent study carried out by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston showed that the coronavirus is six times deadlier than the flu.

The researchers found that only 210 flu patients per flu season required hospitalization versus 582 coronavirus patients during the same time period, and the average age of the coronavirus patients was younger than that of the flu patients.

Additionally, about 30% of coronavirus patients required ventilation versus only 8% of flu patients. Furthermore, the virus patients who required hospitalization had fewer pre-existing medical conditions that would have spurred the need for respiratory assistance.

Ventilated virus patients remained hospitalized for an average of two weeks versus three days for flu patients.

The death toll among the coronavirus patients was 20% versus only 3% of flu patients.

Dr. Michael Donnino, one of the authors of the study, stressed that almost all coronavirus deaths (98%) were directly or indirectly caused by the coronavirus, which means that they died from the virus, rather than dying while they had the virus. Dr. Donnino emphasized this distinction due to the claim that health officials exaggerated the death rate by including anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus even if they died from other causes.

The authors of the study stated that the death rate from the coronavirus would have been far higher without health regulations such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

