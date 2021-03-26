Pfizer Sells Its Chametz For Pesach

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, headed by Jewish CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, along with 80 other pharmaceutical companies, sold their chametz in their Israeli offices through HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, with the help of Israeli HMO Clalit.

Rabbi Menachem Lefkibker of Clalit translated the sales contract into English for Pfizer’s executives.

“Clalit is a leader in all professional parameters, including maintaining kosher and halacha within the health organization,” Rabbi Lefkibker said.

“As in the kosher for Passover medicine booklets, we are also in contact with all pharmaceutical companies operating in Israel and we merited to have represented dozens of health organizations worldwide in the sale of their chametz through Rav Zilberstein.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)