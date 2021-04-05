IDF To Remove Facemasks During Training And Combat Operations As of Monday

After receiving permission from Israel’s Health Ministry, the IDF will no longer be using facemasks to protect soldiers from Covid-19 during training exercises or on operational maneuvers taking place in open areas.

The announcement came from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Sunday afternoon and said that soldiers involved in training exercises or in combat operations will no longer be required to wear facemasks outdoors. The move is set to take effect as of Monday.

It comes as the morbidity rate continues to drop across the country, and in the IDF specifically.

The removal of the face masks is a part of a pilot program that is set to last for three months after which the army will determine whether or not to continue with the exemption or perhaps expand it.

According to the statement, the pilot exemption will only be applied in situations in which at least 90% of the participating soldiers have either recovered from the coronavirus or been vaccinated against it.

