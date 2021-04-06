Bennett Explains Why He Nominated Himself For Prime Minister

Following President Reuven Rivlin’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon that he is granting the mandate to form a government to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett held a press conference explaining why he recommended himself as a candidate for prime minister.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid confirmed on Monday night that he offered to form a unity government with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, with the latter serving first as prime minister in a rotation agreement.

“Some think that I’ll concede on my nationalist positions for a position and I’ll join a left-wing government,” Bennett said. “I don’t know many politicians who wouldn’t jump at the realistic and immediate chance to be prime minister. For me, it wasn’t a dilemma. I won’t concede my values for any position. I won’t concede on the values of Zionism and unity for any fortune in the world.”

” We need a stable government that reflects the national consensus without regard to personal considerations. Everyone should make an effort…to figure out how to solve the political crisis in the most responsible way.”

“I want to wish the prime minister success in forming a government. We’ll join in negotiations with the goodwill to establish a stable government.”

