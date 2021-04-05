Yamina Recommends Naftali Bennett For Prime Minister

Yamina party members recommended to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday that its chairman Naftali Bennett form the next government.
“Bennett has the highest chances to form a government,” MK Ayelet Shaked said. “The prime minister of Israel needs to be right-wing.”
Rivlin’s response indicated his skepticism about Bennett’s chances in forming a coalition. “Convince me how Bennett has the best chance [to form a government] when he has only seven mandates?”
Shaked refused to answer who Yamina would recommend as its second choice, saying that if the first candidate tasked with forming a government fails to do so after 28 days, Yamina will nominate Bennett again for prime minister.
Rivlin responded that it’s possible that he’ll transfer the mandate [to form a government] to the Knesset if the first candidate fails.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)