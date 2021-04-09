Hundreds of Millions Owed in Unpaid Coronavirus Fines In Israel

The Center for Fine Collection and Enforcement in Israel who is responsible for collecting the fines issued by the police for Coronavirus infractions has reported that hundreds of millions of shekels in fines that were issued due to non-adherence to Coronavirus regulations have not yet been paid.

According to the Center’s report, by the end of March 2021, the center has received payment for 612,295 fines that were issued. There are another 402,101 fines that remain unpaid. The total amount due as a result of these unpaid fines is 323,534,287 including the outstanding interest. People who receive a fine in Israel have 90 days to pay it without bearing any penalty.

Doron Tashtit, Director of the Center relayed: “There has been a significant decline in the number of new fines that the center has had to deal with over the past month. However, we are still dealing with hundreds of thousands of previously issued unpaid fines. The Center for Fine Collection is prepared to act in accordance with the legal decision that was made a few days ago regarding Coronavirus fines that were issued to citizens on their way to legal protests. The final compromise has not been given yet. We are working together with the Justice Ministry and the Police.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)