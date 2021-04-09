Israel and Russia Sign Bi-Lateral Security Agreement

On Wednesday, Israel and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the two countries cooperate on internal security matters.

The signed agreement covers numerous areas of possible cooperation including working together in the fight against violent and financial crime, terror and terror financing, weapons trafficking as well as various other areas of security.

The Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Amir Ohana said: “This is a significant diplomatic achievement that will lead to increased personal security for the citizens of both Israel and Russia. This will strengthen the ties that exist between the countries.”

According to Minister Ohana the agreement took years of planning, effort, and discussions in order to bear fruit. Ohana thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, for his efforts in making the agreement a reality.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)