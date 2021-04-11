PHOTOS: IDF Leaves Bnei Brak As COVID Cases Drop From 26K To 28

IDF Home Front Command soldiers stationed in Bnei Brak for months to assist in battling the coronavirus epidemic left the city last week due to the dramatic decline in the infection rate.

The number of cases has dropped from a high of 26,000 active cases in the city of about 200,000 to a low of 28, Channel 12 News reported.

The staggering decrease in the city’s infection rate is part of a nationwide phenomenon resulting from Israel’s successful vaccination campaign.

Home Front Command soldiers were sent to Bnei Brak during Israel’s second wave in September 2020 to assist in managing testing facilities as well as carrying out epidemiological investigations. The soldiers also distributed groceries and other essential items to thousands of residents in quarantine.

An IDF closing ceremony was held to mark the departure.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)