“Tens Of Thousands Will Visit Meron,” Likud Minister Tells Chareidi Mayors

Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana met with the mayors of Chareidi cities on Sunday morning and promised them he would work toward canceling the limits on the number of people allowed at Meron on Lag B’omer.

Ohana said he would discuss the issue with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu before the day was over “to find a solution to enable tens of thousands to celebrate Lag B’Omer in accordance with tradition.”

Ohana spoke with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Motzei Shabbos regarding the issue and expressed his full support for allowing crowds at Meron on Lag B’Omer without any limitations.

Ohana expressed his view that in light of the current situation (of Israel’s low infection rate and no hotspots), “it is unreasonable to impose restrictions on those who wish to come to Meron,” and that the celebrations at the site can be held as they are every year on Lag B’Omer.

Last week, the government approved crowds of up to 10,000 people at sports events at open-air stadiums but nevertheless wants to limit the crowd at Meron this year to 1,000 participants.

Last year, Lag B’Omer was celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus and severe restrictions were imposed, including the ban of virtually all bonfires, including private ones, and the closure of the entire town of Meron. Only three bonfires (Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Dati Leumi) were allowed at the site at staggered times and with the participation of up to 50 people by invitation only.

B’Chasdei Hashem, Israel’s swift and successful vaccination program will hopefully enable this year’s Lag B’Omer to be fully celebrated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)