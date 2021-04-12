Israeli Avreich Removed From ECMO After 72 Days

Reb Dekel Levy, a 35-year-old Lubavitcher chassid from Rechovot, was finally removed from an ECMO machine 72 days after he was attached to it due to coronavirus complications.

Despite the good news, Levy is still in serious condition and has a long road ahead of him before he will be fully recovered.

“Hodu L’Shem Ki Tov Ki L’Olam Chasdo,” a statement by the Kehillas HaTzirim of Chabad in Rechovot said. “Together with the great simcha we request that everyone continue davening for his full recovery.”

Reb Levy, a father of three small children, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in January. After his condition deteriorated he was hospitalized in Kaplan Hospital in Rechovot, where he was sedated and ventilated.

His condition deteriorated further and he needed to be attached to an ECMO machine. However, since it was the height of Israel’s third coronavirus wave, with a record-high number of seriously ill coronavirus patients, there were no ECMO machines available at Kaplan and in fact, there was only one machine available in all of Israel – in Poriya Hospital in Tiveria. Levy was transferred there and attached to the life-saving machine.

At the instruction of Rabbanim, the name Chaim was added to his name. The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Reb Chaim Dekel HaLevi ben Vered.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)