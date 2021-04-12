Israel: France, Turkey Are High Risk For Contracting Mutated COVID Variants

Israel’s Health Ministry said that the countries of France and Turkey are currently the riskiest countries for contracting mutated coronavirus variants that may be resistant to vaccines.

The next high-risk countries on the list are the US and Germany.

The UK, the source of the most widespread variant to date, actually poses no current risk of mutated variants, according to the Health Ministry.

The British coronavirus variant, responsible for over 90% of the virus cases in Israel, responds to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently available in the Jewish state.

The British variant is now the most common strain in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

