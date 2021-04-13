Iranian Spokesman Fell Into 22-Foot Crater At Natanz

The explosion at the underground Natanz nuclear site in Iran on Sunday created a hole 22-feet deep, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) told the Tasnim news agency on Monday from his hospital bed.

Kamalvandi fell into the crater while inspecting the site to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, sustaining injuries to his head and ankles.

He was wearing a helmet at the time or his injuries would have been far worse.

#Iran Atomic Organization spokesman says while visiting Natanz nuclear facility to see the amount of damage caused to the site he fell into a hole that was more than 7 meters high. He says he had helmet unless it would have been more dangerous. https://t.co/f5bs3wIyyF pic.twitter.com/NHFUyHI05b — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) April 12, 2021

Fereydoon Abbasi Davani, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, told Iran’s state TV on Monday that the blast destroyed an electrical station that was situated 40 to 50 meters underground.

Davani said that the electrical station was established underground to protect it from missile strikes. A New York Times report on Monday stated that the blast was caused by a remotely-detonated explosive device placed near the main electrical line.

“The enemy’s plot was very beautiful from a technical point of view,” Davani told Iran’s state TV. “They thought about this and used their experts and planned the explosion so both the central power and the emergency power cable would be damaged.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)