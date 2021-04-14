Five Chareidi Bochrim Injured In Car Accident in The Golan

Five Chareidi Bochrim in their 20s were moderately to lightly injured after their car flipped over on Highway 98. According to witnesses, the car flipped over near the town of Keshet in the Golan Heights.

Rescue teams that were dispatched to the scene of the accident provided first aid medical treatment to the five youngsters. They were all transported by ambulance to Ziv Hospital in Safed. Police traffic investigators have begun their more thorough investigation.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Alber Ancounina who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The accident involved a car that flipped over. Together with other EMS personnel who arrived at the scene, I treated one person who was in moderate condition, having sustained some serious injuries, and four others who were all lightly injured.”

