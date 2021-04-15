Tehillim: HaRav Chaim Druckman, Leading Dati Leumi Rav, Is Hospitalized

HaRav Chaim Druckman, a senior Dati Leumi Rav, was hospitalized on Wednesday due to heart failure.

His condition improved somewhat as of Thursday morning but he remains hospitalized for observation.

His family has requested that the public daven for the refuah of HaRav Chaim Meir ben Milka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Rav Druckman, 88, is the Rav of Mercaz Shapira, Rosh Yeshivah of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva and chairman of the Bnei Akiva network of yeshivos and girls’ high schools. He served as a Knesset member in the past as well as the deputy Religious Affairs minister, and as the head of conversions in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rav Druckman was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement in 2012.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)