MORE TIKTOK TERROR: 3 Arabs Arrested For Throwing Hot Coffee In Jew’s Face

Three Arab-Israelis were arrested on Monday afternoon for their alleged involvement in throwing a hot cup of coffee in the face of a Chareidi man at Sha’ar Shechem.

Like the rash of recent Arab attacks on Jews, the act was videoed by the perpetrator’s friends and uploaded to TikTok.

The two Arabs that videoed the incident were arrested at the scene and the third Arab fled the scene but was later arrested at his grandmother’s house in the Issawiya neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

All three suspects are residents of Jerusalem’s Old City and two of them are minors.

Below is a video summarizing some of the incidents uploaded to TikTok in recent days.

#טרור_הטיקטוק: עשרות סרטוני אלימות, השפלה וביזוי של אזרחים דתיים וחרדים ושל סמלים לאומיים מועלים לרשת החברתית – "אנשים הותקפו ללא סיבה מלבד היותם יהודים", אומר @rothmar. צפו@AmirOhana @IL_police pic.twitter.com/I2MJWx3AU8 — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) April 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)