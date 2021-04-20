France Deports Delivery Man Who Refused To Serve Jews

French immigration authorities deported a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Algeria who finished serving a four-month prison sentence for refusing to deliver food to Jews.

In January, Dhia Edine D., who was working as a Deliveroo delivery driver, was sentenced to prison by a Strasbourg court after he told two kosher restaurants that he “refused to serve Jews.”

The restaurants filed a complaint and when the police opened an investigation they found that the culprit was also an illegal immigrant.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced the deportation over the weekend, stating: “Anti-Semitic hatred has no place in France.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)