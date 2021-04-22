Jerusalem: Older Chareidi Man Severely Injured After Being Hit By Passing Taxi

A 70-year-old Chareidi man was hit by a passing taxi cab while crossing the street at an intersection at the intersection of Bar Ilan Street and Shmuel Hanavi Street. The incident, which happened on Wednesday afternoon, left the man in moderate condition with a serious head injury.

A security camera from one of the stores that overlook the intersection caught the footage and one can see how the taxi flung the elderly man a few feet away until he finally landed hard on the asphalt.

United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams responded to the incident and treated the man at the scene for his injuries prior to transporting him to the hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Dudi Sheklar who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “According to eyewitnesses, the pedestrian, who is in his 70s, was crossing the street when he was struck by the taxi. The incident resulting in the man sustaining a serious head injury. Together with other EMS personnel, I treated the man at the scene for his injuries, after which he was transported to the hospital in moderate condition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)