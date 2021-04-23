“Um-Shmum”- Iran Elected To UN Commission On Status Of Women

Iran, one of the world’s top violators of human rights in general and women’s rights in particular, was elected to the United Nation’s Commission on the Status of Women on Monday for a four-year term.

Iran was not the only violater of human rights to be elected to the commission. Egypt, which is one of the four Middle Eastern states with the highest number of yearly executions, was also elected to the commission, along with Lebanon, Tunisia, Pakistan and China.

“Putting Ayatollah Khamenei’s Iranian regime in charge of protecting women’s rights victims is like asking Colonel Sanders to babysit your chickens,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. “It’s absurd — and morally reprehensible.”

“This is a black day for women’s rights, and for all human rights,” said Neuer. “Iran’s persecution of women is gross and systematic, both in law and in practice. The UN’s own secretary-general has reported on Iran’s ‘persistent discrimination against women and girls.'”

Caught on video: that moment yesterday when the United Nations announces the election of the misogynistic mullahs' regime to its highest women's rights body. https://t.co/cHJEUFs4mr pic.twitter.com/jTZVM05AZc — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 21, 2021

“Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime imprisons courageous women’s rights activists, such as Nasrin Sotudeh, Mojgan Keshavarz, Yasaman Aryani, and Monireh Arabshahi, for the crime of peacefully demanding their human dignity,” Neuer continued.

“Why, then, did the UN name one of the world’s worst oppressors of women as a world judge and guardian of gender equality and the empowerment of women?”

We are eagerly waiting to hear the wisdom of leaders of the women's rights movement, say Linda Sarsour or Congresswoman Ilahn Omar; they surely have something to say to women under the Ayatollahs and to women who still lookup to the UN for protection of universal values https://t.co/koV5i6IDbo — Judea Pearl (@yudapearl) April 21, 2021

The countries elected to other UN commissions also seemed quite ironic:

Here are 5 criminal regimes:

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇱🇾 Libya

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇵🇰 Pakistan Here are 5 new members of the U.N. Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice:

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇱🇾 Libya

🇨🇺 Cuba I'm not making this up. (Source: https://t.co/K8vbguTpI3) pic.twitter.com/sU0wZAKYbF — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 22, 2021

