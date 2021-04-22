Ex-ZAKA Head Yehuda Meshi-Zahav Found In Critical Condition

Former ZAKA head Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was discovered unconscious at his home by his son on Thursday morning.

His son called emergency medical services who quickly arrived and carried out life-resuscitation techniques and evacauted him to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors have stabilized his condition somewhat but he is still in life-threatening condition and is sedated and ventilated in the ICU.

Serious and multiple accusations of wrongdoing were made against Meshi-Zahav over a month ago after it was announced that he was chosen as a recipient of the Israel Prize. He subsequently forfeited the Israel Prize and stepped down as the head of ZAKA.

An investigative article was scheduled to be broadcast tonight on Channel 12 News regarding the allegations against Meshi-Zahav.

In January, Meshi-Zahav lost both parents and a brother to the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)