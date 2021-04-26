In Bid To Stop Riots, Israel Lifts Limits At Sha’ar Shechem But Violence Continues

In a bid to stop the ongoing Arab violence, Israel Police on Sunday evening removed the barricades it has placed around Sha’ar Shechem at the beginning of Ramadan.

Arabs in east Jerusalem have claimed that the barricades and checkpoints are to blame for the escalation in violence in recent weeks but the fact is that the police erect the barricades every year before Ramadan in order to prevent Arabs from sitting on the steps of Sha’ar Shechem and blocking the flow of foot traffic.

Following the announcement, hundreds of Arabs congregated in the area of Sha’ar Shechem, shouting: “With blood and fire we will liberate you, Palestine.”

בהוראת המפכ"ל הורדו הגדרות שפיצלו את שער שכם למתחמים מה שהוביל להסלמה לטענת תושבי מזרח העיר.

כרגע מאות בכיכר שמחים וצועקים בערבית "בדם ואש נפדה את פלסטין". המחסומים הוסרו לחלוטין. הרגשת ניצחון אצל הצעירים pic.twitter.com/pFZVx4ld8L — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) April 25, 2021

מחבל ערבי מנסה לגנוב נשק מחייל pic.twitter.com/1RSNLrZRUt — ידידיה אפשטיין ‏ (@yedidya_epshtei) April 25, 2021

תיראו כמה כבולים השוטרים שלנו,

אתמול ערבי תקף שוטר תוך כדי שהציל את חיי,

השוטר רצה לעצור את הערבי והקצין מושך אותו וכובל את ידיו,

הערבים ראו את הרפיסות של השוטרים ומיד זרקו בקבוק על השוטרים,

איבדנו את הבושה! pic.twitter.com/zJWovka8s2 — ידידיה אפשטיין ‏ (@yedidya_epshtei) April 26, 2021

Twelve Arabs were arrested overnight for attacking passerby or throwing rocks and glass bottles at police officers.

A police spokesperson stated that the decision to remove the barricades came “following a special assessment of the situation, in addition to dialogue with the local and religious leadership….it was decided to try and remove the barricades in order to lower the level of violence and incitement.”

“Our forces are still deployed on the ground and we will not allow violence to resurge,” the statement concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas called on terror groups in the Gaza Strip to prepare missiles for attacks on Israel in order “to target the enemy’s fortresses and military and vital structures.”

After five rockets were launched into Israel overnight Sunday, Israel announced that the Gaza fishing zone will be restricted from 15 to 9 nautical miles, beginning on Monday at 6 a.m., until further notice.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)