Only 1 Day Of Quiet: Rocket Fire From Gaza Toward Israel Continues

Terrorists launched two rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel after midnight Tuesday, triggering sirens in Israeli communities near Kissufim, the IDF stated.

Three Israelis were lightly injured while running toward bomb shelters. Both projectiles failed to reach Israel, landing inside the Strip.

The resumption of fire follows one night of quiet after Gaza-based terrorists launched over 40 rockets over three consecutive nights, beginning on Friday night.

Israel’s security cabinet on Monday night authorized a major IDF response if rocket fire from Gaza resumes. The IDF also restricted the Gaza fishing zone from 15 to 9 nautical miles until further notice.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)