Moving: Secular Tel Aviv Couple Donates NIS 1 Million To Families Of Meron Victims

In a heartwarming gesture, a secular couple from Tel Aviv is donating NIS 1 million to the families of the Meron victims.

Philanthropist and businessman Marius Nacht, one of Israel’s leading entrepreneurs who co-founded the CheckPoint company and is regarded as as one of the founding fathers of Israel’s cybersecurity industry, and his wife, Inbar Nacht, a lawyer, stated on Tuesday that they will be giving NIS 18,000 to each of the 45 families who lost a family member in the disaster.

The donation will be carried out via the couple’s family foundation, Nacht Philanthropic Ventures, which launched a number of initiatives during the coronavirus crisis.

The foundations’ representative, Nachman Rosenberg, told Ynet: “From the moment the news of the tragedy hit, the Nacht family felt obligated, from a moral and Zionist standoint, to find a way to assist, and strengthen the sense of mutual responsibility.”

“After it became known that many of the mourning families struggled with daily financial difficulties, which was exacerbated by the tragedy, Attorney Inbar Nacht made a decision to grant NIS 18,000 that would be immediately transferred to each family directly, without intermediaries.”

