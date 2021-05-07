“Don’t Scream, Just Breathe, Just Breathe In And Out” – How A Police Officer Saved His Life In Meron

One of the survivors of the Meron disaster was the bochur Shalom Dovid, whose life was saved by a Border Police officer.

“My friend and I were on the way out and I saw how crowded it was,” he told Channel 12 News. “So I told my friend that we need to leave but when we started going down the walkway, it was terribly crowded and suddenly we began slipping on the slippery incline and began falling. And when we reached the steps, each person fell on top of the next person.”

“After everyone fell, a Border Police officer bent down to me and said: ‘Don’t scream, just breathe, just breathe in and out.'”

“And while he was talking to me, he placed his legs on either side of my head. And if he wouldn’t have done that, my head would have been trampled. He tapped me on my head and asked if I was okay to try to keep me conscious.”

Dovid, who doesn’t know the name of the policeman and would like to find him, turned to the camera and said: “I want to tell you, thank you so much. You concentrated only on me and you saved my life.”

