WATCH: NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang at the Shiva of the Knoblowitz Family: “Father to Father, Anything I can do to help!”

Yesterday, mayoral candidate Andrew Yang paid a Shiva call to the family of Menachem Knoblowitz, a 21 year-old from Borough Park who lost his life in the tragedy at Mount Meron in Israel last week that left 45 people dead and hundreds more injured. Yang met with the family and offered his support and condolences for the loss of their son, and pledged his support for New York’s Jewish community, the second-largest in the world outside of Israel.

The visit came after Yang earned the endorsements of two Orthodox Jewish lawmakers, Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein and City Council Member Kalman Yeger, who joined an unprecedented alliance of Borough park Jewish community groups to endorse Yang’s campaign for mayor. Yang remembered the life of Menachem Knoblowitz at the endorsement, and praised the Orthodox Jewish community’s contributions to the city.